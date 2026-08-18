DefendLab Runtime Validation Description

DefendLab Runtime Validation is a source-aware AI penetration testing platform that combines static code analysis with runtime exploit validation to identify vulnerabilities that black-box testing cannot detect. How it works: - Ingests full repositories, pull request diffs, and cross-service code context before executing any runtime tests - Maps authentication logic, role boundaries, data flows, and call graphs across services - Uses multi-agent reasoning and consensus to identify likely exploit chains - Executes targeted tests against live application paths in a sandboxed environment - Returns findings tied to exact code paths, including line-level attribution and remediation guidance Vulnerability coverage includes: - IDOR and broken object-level authorization - Authentication and MFA/OTP bypass chains - Business logic flaws spanning multiple services - Injection, RCE, SQLi, and XSS (runtime-validated) - Systemic variant discovery across the codebase Findings include the full attack path, reproducible HTTP request sequences, impacted role/privilege boundaries, root cause attribution to specific code lines or diffs, and related variant instances across repos. The platform is available as a managed service or hybrid/on-prem deployment. A lightweight CLI supports local runs and CI/CD pipeline integration. SARIF output is supported for compatibility with existing tooling. Deployment options: managed SaaS, hybrid, or on-prem. Supports private GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories using scoped, ephemeral credentials.