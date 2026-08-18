Source-aware AI pentest platform combining code analysis with runtime exploit validation.
Source-aware AI pentest platform combining code analysis with runtime exploit validation.
DefendLab Runtime Validation is a source-aware AI penetration testing platform that combines static code analysis with runtime exploit validation to identify vulnerabilities that black-box testing cannot detect. How it works: - Ingests full repositories, pull request diffs, and cross-service code context before executing any runtime tests - Maps authentication logic, role boundaries, data flows, and call graphs across services - Uses multi-agent reasoning and consensus to identify likely exploit chains - Executes targeted tests against live application paths in a sandboxed environment - Returns findings tied to exact code paths, including line-level attribution and remediation guidance Vulnerability coverage includes: - IDOR and broken object-level authorization - Authentication and MFA/OTP bypass chains - Business logic flaws spanning multiple services - Injection, RCE, SQLi, and XSS (runtime-validated) - Systemic variant discovery across the codebase Findings include the full attack path, reproducible HTTP request sequences, impacted role/privilege boundaries, root cause attribution to specific code lines or diffs, and related variant instances across repos. The platform is available as a managed service or hybrid/on-prem deployment. A lightweight CLI supports local runs and CI/CD pipeline integration. SARIF output is supported for compatibility with existing tooling. Deployment options: managed SaaS, hybrid, or on-prem. Supports private GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories using scoped, ephemeral credentials.
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DefendLab Runtime Validation is Source-aware AI pentest platform combining code analysis with runtime exploit validation, developed by DefendLab. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, DAST, Sast.
DefendLab Runtime Validation offers the following core capabilities:
DefendLab Runtime Validation integrates natively with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jira, Slack, CI/CD pipelines (via CLI/SARIF). Integration support lets security teams connect DefendLab Runtime Validation to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
DefendLab Runtime Validation is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
DefendLab Runtime Validation is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, DAST, Sast, Source Code Analysis. It supports workflows including source code and diff ingestion for pre-test context mapping, cross-repository and cross-service call graph analysis, multi-agent reasoning and consensus for exploit chain identification. Teams typically adopt DefendLab Runtime Validation when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/defendlab-runtime-validation
DefendLab Runtime Validation is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://defendlab.com/runtime-validation or contact DefendLab directly.
Popular alternatives to DefendLab Runtime Validation include:
Compare all DefendLab Runtime Validation alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/defendlab-runtime-validation
DefendLab Runtime Validation is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, DAST, Sast, Source Code Analysis, RCE. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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