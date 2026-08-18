APX Labs Niro Description

APX Labs Niro is an AI-powered continuous penetration testing platform designed to integrate into software development lifecycle (SDLC) workflows, specifically at the pull request and CI/CD pipeline stages. How it works: - Every pull request automatically triggers Niro to begin security testing - Niro probes changed endpoints and application logic for exploitable vulnerabilities - Findings are reported in real time, while code context is still fresh - Reproduction steps are provided for each finding, showing exactly how an issue can be exploited - Niro can draft fixes using AI (referencing claude-code in examples) and re-test to confirm resolution - Once all findings are resolved, the pull request is cleared as safe to merge Vulnerability types identified (based on examples): - SQL injection - Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR) - Price tampering - Missing rate limiting - Missing authorization checks Target users: - Developers who want security feedback without workflow disruption - Security engineers and application security teams seeking broader coverage - Engineering leaders looking to reduce friction between development and security - Enterprise security organizations (noted as coming soon) Key design principles: - No new dashboards or separate tooling required for developers - Zero false positives claimed - Complements existing security tools rather than replacing them - Operates continuously on every code change, not on a scheduled or release-based cadence Niro is currently in early access and is actively evolving. It is free to access during the early access/Founder Community phase.