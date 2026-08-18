AI-powered continuous pentesting platform that tests every pull request in CI/CD.
AI-powered continuous pentesting platform that tests every pull request in CI/CD.
APX Labs Niro is an AI-powered continuous penetration testing platform designed to integrate into software development lifecycle (SDLC) workflows, specifically at the pull request and CI/CD pipeline stages. How it works: - Every pull request automatically triggers Niro to begin security testing - Niro probes changed endpoints and application logic for exploitable vulnerabilities - Findings are reported in real time, while code context is still fresh - Reproduction steps are provided for each finding, showing exactly how an issue can be exploited - Niro can draft fixes using AI (referencing claude-code in examples) and re-test to confirm resolution - Once all findings are resolved, the pull request is cleared as safe to merge Vulnerability types identified (based on examples): - SQL injection - Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR) - Price tampering - Missing rate limiting - Missing authorization checks Target users: - Developers who want security feedback without workflow disruption - Security engineers and application security teams seeking broader coverage - Engineering leaders looking to reduce friction between development and security - Enterprise security organizations (noted as coming soon) Key design principles: - No new dashboards or separate tooling required for developers - Zero false positives claimed - Complements existing security tools rather than replacing them - Operates continuously on every code change, not on a scheduled or release-based cadence Niro is currently in early access and is actively evolving. It is free to access during the early access/Founder Community phase.
Common questions about APX Labs Niro including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
APX Labs Niro is AI-powered continuous pentesting platform that tests every pull request in CI/CD, developed by APX Labs. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, DAST, CI/CD.
APX Labs Niro offers the following core capabilities:
APX Labs Niro integrates natively with claude-code. Integration support lets security teams connect APX Labs Niro to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
APX Labs Niro is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
APX Labs Niro is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, DAST, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. It supports workflows including continuous ai-powered penetration testing triggered on every pull request, real-time vulnerability detection during code changes, detailed reproduction steps for each finding. Teams typically adopt APX Labs Niro when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/apx-labs-niro
APX Labs Niro is a free Application Security tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://apxlabs.ai/niro for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to APX Labs Niro include:
Compare all APX Labs Niro alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/apx-labs-niro
APX Labs Niro is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, DAST, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Continuous Testing. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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