Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.

Key features: Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs, Remediation validation allowing free retesting of specific vulnerabilities after fixes, Detailed findings available in the Cobalt platform with automated report generation

Shares 4 capabilities with APX Labs Niro : DEVSECOPS, App Security, Continuous Testing, DAST