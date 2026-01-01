Top picks: Start Left® Security DAST, DefendLab Runtime Validation, Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating APX Labs Niro alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
APX Labs Niro is a free Dynamic Application Security Testing tool developed by APX Labs. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Start Left® Security DAST, DefendLab Runtime Validation, Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing, Cobalt DAST, and Astra Security DAST Scanner. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to APX Labs Niro, including their key features and shared capabilities.
DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation.
Shares 5 capabilities with APX Labs Niro: DEVSECOPS, App Security, Continuous Testing, DAST +1 more
Source-aware AI pentest platform combining code analysis with runtime exploit validation.
Shares 5 capabilities with APX Labs Niro: DEVSECOPS, Vulnerability, DAST, CI/CD +1 more
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
Shares 4 capabilities with APX Labs Niro: DEVSECOPS, OWASP, DAST, CI/CD
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
Shares 4 capabilities with APX Labs Niro: DEVSECOPS, App Security, Continuous Testing, DAST
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
Shares 4 capabilities with APX Labs Niro: DEVSECOPS, OWASP, DAST, CI/CD
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
Shares 4 capabilities with APX Labs Niro: DEVSECOPS, OWASP, DAST, CI/CD
AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities.
Shares 5 capabilities with APX Labs Niro: DEVSECOPS, Continuous Testing, Vulnerability, DAST +1 more
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
Shares 3 capabilities with APX Labs Niro: OWASP, DAST, CI/CD
DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation.
Source-aware AI pentest platform combining code analysis with runtime exploit validation.
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation
DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing
Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus
DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing
AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications
AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs
GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications
DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps
DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration
DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate
Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
AI-powered platform for continuous automated penetration testing of web apps
AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution
Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents
Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers.
Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev.
Suite of web security tools, platforms, and open-source frameworks.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for web apps, APIs & GraphQL
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to APX Labs Niro.
The most popular alternatives to APX Labs Niro include Start Left® Security DAST, DefendLab Runtime Validation, Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing, Cobalt DAST, and Astra Security DAST Scanner. These Dynamic Application Security Testing tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to APX Labs Niro listed on CybersecTools, all within the Dynamic Application Security Testing category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
APX Labs Niro is a free Dynamic Application Security Testing tool. You can use it at no cost. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
APX Labs Niro is a Dynamic Application Security Testing tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for dynamic application security testing capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.