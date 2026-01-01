Top picks: Securden Privileged Access Management, Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager, Securden Unified PAM — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is a commercial Privileged Access Management tool developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Securden Privileged Access Management, Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager, Securden Unified PAM, LinuxGuard, and CyberQP QDesk. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager, including their key features and shared capabilities.
PAM platform for managing privileged accounts, sessions, and access control
Endpoint privilege mgmt solution for removing local admin rights on endpoints
Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt
Control Plane for Linux Identity
JIT local admin & identity verification platform for IT service desks.
Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection
AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
PAM platform for managing privileged accounts, sessions, and access control
Endpoint privilege mgmt solution for removing local admin rights on endpoints
Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt
Control Plane for Linux Identity
JIT local admin & identity verification platform for IT service desks.
Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection
AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints.
Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege
Endpoint privilege management tool enforcing least-privilege access on workstations.
PAM solution eliminating standing privileges via JIT access & credential rotation.
Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and
Enterprise PAM platform using Shamir Secret Sharing to eliminate credential exposure.
Browser-based PAM solution for secure, recorded access to critical assets
PAM solution for securing privileged accounts and access across enterprises
Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud
Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access
PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing
PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege
PAM solution for controlling, auditing, and protecting privileged accounts
Browser-based VPN-less remote privileged access with RDP/SSH support
Privileged Access Management solution from BeyondTrust
Policy-based endpoint privilege mgmt granting apps elevated rights w/o user admin
AI-powered just-in-time access automation with risk and behavioral analysis
Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty.
JIT privileged access mgmt platform for cloud-native teams on AWS & GCP.
PAM tool for MSPs enabling MFA-validated JIT admin elevation on endpoints.
JIT access platform issuing ephemeral certs to eliminate standing privileges.
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing and monitoring privileged accounts.
PAM platform replacing standing access with JIT, least-privilege controls.
Centralized access control & PAM platform for enterprise infrastructure.
Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities
AI-powered identity security platform for real-time access decisions & auditing
Real-time access analytics and threat detection for PAM with audit trails
AI-powered PAM solution with behavioral analysis and session monitoring
Cloud-native platform for secure third-party access mgmt with monitoring
PAM solution for MSPs to remove local admin rights via least privilege.
PAM vendor acquired by SailPoint; products no longer for sale.
JIT privileged access management for human, NHI, and AI identities.
PAM and user activity monitoring platform for insider risk management.
Palo Alto Networks platform securing human, machine, and AI agent identities.
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
Centralized privileged account mgmt platform with access control & auditing
PAM solution for discovering, managing, auditing privileged accounts & sessions
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints
Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps
PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager.
The most popular alternatives to CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager include Securden Privileged Access Management, Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager, Securden Unified PAM, LinuxGuard, and CyberQP QDesk. These Privileged Access Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager listed on CybersecTools, all within the Privileged Access Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is a commercial Privileged Access Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is a Privileged Access Management tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for privileged access management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.