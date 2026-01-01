Best CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Securden Privileged Access Management, Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager, Securden Unified PAM — plus 45 more compared. IAM

Evaluating CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.