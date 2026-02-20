CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, Block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, Stop EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and LOLBins..

CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.