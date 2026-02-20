Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. CyberArk Identity Security Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Enterprise security teams managing EDR sprawl and ransomware threats will get the most from CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager because it hardens endpoints by removing admin rights and blocking pre-execution attacks without requiring EDR replacement. Its focus on NIST PR.AA and PR.PS, combined with JIT elevation policies and application allow-listing, stops ransomware and fileless attacks that native EDR often misses. This is less relevant for smaller organizations under 500 endpoints or those seeking a consolidated EDR replacement; it's a privilege enforcement layer that works best plugged into existing detection infrastructure. Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid infrastructure with heavy privileged access requirements should build around CyberArk Identity Security Platform for its endpoint privilege management, which actually removes local admin rights rather than just monitoring them. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 categories (PR.AA authentication, PR.PS platform security, and DE.CM monitoring) with particular strength in privileged credential lifecycle orchestration across cloud and on-premises assets. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only SaaS; the complexity and pricing favor organizations with substantial legacy systems and distributed privileged accounts that justify the operational overhead.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager
Enterprise security teams managing EDR sprawl and ransomware threats will get the most from CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager because it hardens endpoints by removing admin rights and blocking pre-execution attacks without requiring EDR replacement. Its focus on NIST PR.AA and PR.PS, combined with JIT elevation policies and application allow-listing, stops ransomware and fileless attacks that native EDR often misses. This is less relevant for smaller organizations under 500 endpoints or those seeking a consolidated EDR replacement; it's a privilege enforcement layer that works best plugged into existing detection infrastructure.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid infrastructure with heavy privileged access requirements should build around CyberArk Identity Security Platform for its endpoint privilege management, which actually removes local admin rights rather than just monitoring them. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 categories (PR.AA authentication, PR.PS platform security, and DE.CM monitoring) with particular strength in privileged credential lifecycle orchestration across cloud and on-premises assets. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only SaaS; the complexity and pricing favor organizations with substantial legacy systems and distributed privileged accounts that justify the operational overhead.
Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies.
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
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Common questions about comparing CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager vs CyberArk Identity Security Platform for your privileged access management needs.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, Block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, Stop EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and LOLBins..
CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager differentiates with Remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, Block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, Stop EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and LOLBins. CyberArk Identity Security Platform differentiates with Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. CyberArk Identity Security Platform is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager and CyberArk Identity Security Platform serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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