TitanHQ PhishTitan Logo
TitanHQ PhishTitan

Phishing protection and remediation solution for Microsoft 365 environments

Email Security
Attic M365 FREE Logo
Attic M365 FREE

Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages

Email Security
Bitdefender Scamio Logo
Bitdefender Scamio

AI chatbot that analyzes texts, links, emails, and QR codes for scam detection

Email Security
Free
Novacoast Phishing Monitoring Logo
Novacoast Phishing Monitoring

Managed service for email phishing monitoring and incident response

Email Security
Lookout Phishing Protection Logo
Lookout Phishing Protection

AI-based phishing protection for mobile devices across SMS, email, and apps

Email Security
Egress Defend Logo
Egress Defend

AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection

Email Security
Mimecast DMARC Analyzer Logo
Mimecast DMARC Analyzer

DMARC implementation & monitoring tool to prevent domain spoofing attacks

Email Security
GreatHorn Community Threat Protection Logo
GreatHorn Community Threat Protection

Community-based email threat protection using collective intelligence

Email Security
xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation Logo
xorlab Abuse Mailbox Automation

Automates triage of user-reported suspicious emails with AI classification

Email Security
GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR) Logo
GoSecure Titan® Inbox Detection & Response (IDR)

Email security service for analyzing suspicious emails reported by users

Email Security
Splunk Attack Analyzer Logo
Splunk Attack Analyzer

Automated threat analysis platform for phishing and malware investigation

Email Security
Keepnet Incident Responder Logo
Keepnet Incident Responder

AI-powered email incident response platform for phishing threat detection

Email Security
Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus Logo
Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus

Email triage solution with threat analysis and automation for phishing detection

Email Security
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Phishing Analyzer Logo
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Phishing Analyzer

Automates phishing email analysis, remediation, and user response via AI

Email Security
NINJIO ALERT Logo
NINJIO ALERT

Email add-in for one-click phishing reporting and threat analysis

Email Security
Qevlar AI Phishing Solution Logo
Qevlar AI Phishing Solution

AI-powered phishing detection & response automation for SOC teams

Email Security
Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection Logo
Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection

AI-powered multilayered phishing protection combining email & web security

Email Security
Aura Spam Call Protection Logo
Aura Spam Call Protection

Blocks spam calls, screens unknown callers, and filters phishing texts

Email Security
KnowBe4 DefendTM Advanced Inbound Email Threat Defense Logo
KnowBe4 DefendTM Advanced Inbound Email Threat Defense

AI-powered email security detecting phishing attacks missed by traditional tools

Email Security
KnowBe4 PhishER Plus Logo
KnowBe4 PhishER Plus

Automated phishing incident response platform with threat categorization & removal

Email Security
PhishingBox KillPhish Logo
PhishingBox KillPhish

Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google

Email Security
PhishingBox Security Inbox Logo
PhishingBox Security Inbox

Phishing threat identification and mitigation tool for email security teams

Email Security
Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection Logo
Cybersentriq Advanced Phishing Protection

AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 environments

Email Security
EdgeWave ThreatCheck Logo
EdgeWave ThreatCheck

Automated email incident response service for phishing attack detection

Email Security
Identity Automation PhishID Logo
Identity Automation PhishID

Browser-based phishing protection with AI-driven detection at point-of-click

Email Security
Kaseya Anti-Phishing Software Logo
Kaseya Anti-Phishing Software

AI-powered email security solution that detects and blocks phishing attempts.

Email Security
RedLegg Phishing Response Service Logo
RedLegg Phishing Response Service

Analyst-led phishing response service for user-reported suspicious emails

Email Security
Valimail Enforce Logo
Valimail Enforce

Automated DMARC enforcement platform for domain protection and email security

Email Security
Valimail Monitor Logo
Valimail Monitor

Free DMARC monitoring tool for identifying email senders and authentication status

Email Security
Valimail Domain Checker Logo
Valimail Domain Checker

Domain security checker for email authentication protocol verification

Email Security
Red Canary Managed Phishing Response Logo
Red Canary Managed Phishing Response

Managed service for triaging and analyzing user-reported phishing emails

Email Security
Netcraft DMARC Visualization Logo
Netcraft DMARC Visualization

DMARC visualization tool for email domain protection and authentication

Email Security
Mailinblack Protect Logo
Mailinblack Protect

Anti-spearphishing solution protecting orgs from targeted email attacks

Email Security
IronVest InboxGuard Logo
IronVest InboxGuard

AI-powered email security with phishing detection and employee training

Email Security
EasyDMARC DMARC Record Generator Logo
EasyDMARC DMARC Record Generator

Web tool that generates valid DMARC DNS records via a config form.

Email Security
Free
EAST Anti-Phishing Tool Logo
EAST Anti-Phishing Tool

Free anti-phishing tool for M365 that deploys via a custom CSS file in Entra.

Email Security
Free
FirmGuardian Email Protection Logo
FirmGuardian Email Protection

Managed anti-phishing service combining AI detection with human analyst review.

Email Security
Graphus Logo
Graphus

Cloud email security platform focused on anti-phishing protection for orgs.

Email Security
Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security Logo
Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security

Email scanning service that analyzes forwarded suspicious emails for threats.

Email Security
ID Agent Graphus Logo
ID Agent Graphus

AI-powered anti-phishing platform for Microsoft 365 & Google Workspace.

Email Security
emailSpoofTest.com Logo
emailSpoofTest.com

Email security testing platform for spoofing, phishing & domain risk eval.

Email Security
Joe Sandbox AI Logo
Joe Sandbox AI

GenAI-based phishing and malicious content detection across URLs, emails, and docs.

Email Security
Joe Sandbox Mail Monitor Logo
Joe Sandbox Mail Monitor

Automated email monitoring tool for analyzing suspicious emails and URLs.

Email Security
MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection Logo
MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection

Cloud email security layer for M365 blocking phishing, malware & spam.

Email Security
MailXaminer Spam Email Analyzer Logo
MailXaminer Spam Email Analyzer

Forensic email analysis tool for detecting spam, phishing, and email threats.

Email Security
Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing Logo
Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing

Browser ext. that blocks SaaS spear phishing via real-time content analysis.

Email Security
Ontinue ION for Enhanced Phishing Protection Logo
Ontinue ION for Enhanced Phishing Protection

Managed phishing detection & response add-on extending ION MXDR coverage.

Email Security
PhishFirewall PhishEQ Logo
PhishFirewall PhishEQ

API-based email security for M365/Google with auto-retraction of phishing threats.

Email Security
PIXM Logo
PIXM

Browser extension that detects phishing at point-of-click using AI & CV.

Email Security
SpamTitan PhishTitan Logo
SpamTitan PhishTitan

ML-based phishing protection and remediation add-on for M365.

Email Security
SpamTitan for Office 365 Logo
SpamTitan for Office 365

Email security layer for M365 with anti-phishing, sandboxing, and DLP.

Email Security
OpenPhish Logo
OpenPhish

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Email Security
Free
Phish Report Logo
Phish Report

Phish Report is inaccessible without JavaScript and cookies enabled.

Email Security
Free
Spoofcheck Logo
Spoofcheck

Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.

Email Security
Free
Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE) Logo
Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE)

An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.

Email Security
Free
BuckleGripper Logo
BuckleGripper

A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.

Email Security
Free
Disposable Email Domains List Logo
Disposable Email Domains List

A collection of disposable and temporary email address domains used for spamming or abusing services.

Email Security
Free
PhishingKit-Yara-Rules Logo
PhishingKit-Yara-Rules

A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.

Email Security
Free
SpamHole.net Logo
SpamHole.net

Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs.

Email Security
Free

