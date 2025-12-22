TitanHQ PhishTitan Logo

TitanHQ PhishTitan

Phishing protection and remediation solution for Microsoft 365

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

TitanHQ PhishTitan Description

PhishTitan is a phishing protection and remediation solution designed specifically for Microsoft 365 environments. The product integrates natively with M365 to scan all emails, both internal and external, providing an additional security layer beyond Exchange Online Protection (EOP) and Microsoft Defender. The solution employs multiple layers of analysis and machine learning models to detect phishing emails, utilizing curated feeds to identify malicious URLs. It includes URL rewriting capabilities that inspect and rewrite all URLs to detect links to malicious sites at the time of click. The product features post-delivery remediation functionality that allows administrators to swiftly eliminate threats from users' inboxes, with both automatic and manual remediation options available across tenants. PhishTitan adds banner notifications at the top of unsafe emails to alert users to malicious content. The solution addresses Business Email Compromise (BEC) and spear-phishing attacks through real-time analysis and threat assessment. It provides protection against CEO fraud, invoice fraud, and supply chain scams. The product offers threat data and analytics to help organizations assess their risk profile through reporting capabilities. Deployment is designed to be completed within 10 minutes and is managed from a single interface. The solution is positioned for managed service providers (MSPs) with multi-tenant management capabilities.

TitanHQ PhishTitan FAQ

Common questions about TitanHQ PhishTitan including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TitanHQ PhishTitan is Phishing protection and remediation solution for Microsoft 365 developed by TitanHQ. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Phishing Protection, Email Security, Microsoft 365.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →