Trend Vision One Network Security Description
Trend Micro Trend Vision One Network Security is a network detection and response (NDR) solution that provides visibility into network traffic across IT, OT, and cloud environments. The platform monitors unmanaged devices and assets to identify potential security risks and threats. The solution includes network sensors that extract metadata and analyze anomalies using AI and machine learning technologies. It performs real-time decryption, inspection, and blocking of traffic in all directions including inbound, outbound, and lateral movement. The intrusion prevention system provides protection against zero-day threats and vulnerabilities. The platform analyzes hundreds of network protocols and uses multiple detection techniques including file reputation, web reputation, IP reputation, mobile reputation, heuristic analysis, and customizable sandboxing. It correlates network traffic data across security layers to trace attack lifecycles and identify affected systems. Trend Vision One Network Security includes automated remediation capabilities with cross-layer correlations and playbooks for incident response workflows. The solution provides network traffic decryption to detect threats hidden in encrypted communications. The platform integrates zero trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), and AI service access controls for GenAI services. It supports deployment across public and private clouds, IT networks, and operational technology environments.
