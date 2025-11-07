Trend Vision One Network Security Logo

Trend Vision One Network Security

Network detection and response platform with intrusion prevention

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

Trend Vision One Network Security Description

Trend Micro Trend Vision One Network Security is a network detection and response (NDR) solution that provides visibility into network traffic across IT, OT, and cloud environments. The platform monitors unmanaged devices and assets to identify potential security risks and threats. The solution includes network sensors that extract metadata and analyze anomalies using AI and machine learning technologies. It performs real-time decryption, inspection, and blocking of traffic in all directions including inbound, outbound, and lateral movement. The intrusion prevention system provides protection against zero-day threats and vulnerabilities. The platform analyzes hundreds of network protocols and uses multiple detection techniques including file reputation, web reputation, IP reputation, mobile reputation, heuristic analysis, and customizable sandboxing. It correlates network traffic data across security layers to trace attack lifecycles and identify affected systems. Trend Vision One Network Security includes automated remediation capabilities with cross-layer correlations and playbooks for incident response workflows. The solution provides network traffic decryption to detect threats hidden in encrypted communications. The platform integrates zero trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), and AI service access controls for GenAI services. It supports deployment across public and private clouds, IT networks, and operational technology environments.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →