Threat simulation platforms for testing security controls, validating defenses, and simulating real-world cyber attacks.
Explore 6 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
NetSPI Breach and Attack Simulation as a Service validates security control effectiveness through expert-led attack simulations mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.
A utility to generate malicious network traffic for security evaluation.
An open-source platform that builds instrumented environments, simulates attacks, and integrates with Splunk for detection rule development and testing.
APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.
A testing tool that generates suspect actions to validate and test Falco runtime security monitoring rulesets.
