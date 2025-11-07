Trend Cybertron Description

Trend Cybertron is an AI-based cybersecurity system integrated within the Trend Vision One platform. It combines cybersecurity large language models (LLMs), machine learning technologies, natural language processing, GenAI, and agentic AI capabilities to provide threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud environments. The system is trained on Trend Micro's global threat intelligence and vulnerability research, incorporating insights from Trend Research, the Zero Day Initiative, and third-party sources such as MITRE. No customer data is used in the training process. Trend Cybertron performs cross-domain correlation to identify complex threats, analyzes risk information, prioritizes critical threats, predicts attack paths, and provides threat explanations and remediation actions. The system includes agentic AI features that continuously evolve based on real-world intelligence and security operations. The product includes built-in protection against deepfakes, spam, and phishing. It works with Trend Companion, an AI-powered cybersecurity assistant that provides guided, contextual insights and remediation support. An open-source version called Trend Cybertron Primus is available through Hugging Face and GitHub for research purposes. This version uses limited datasets and excludes proprietary IP. The open-source models, datasets, and agents are provided as-is without support. Trend Cybertron is not available as a standalone product and must be purchased as part of Trend Vision One solution areas.