Trend Micro Vision One Email Security Logo

Trend Micro Vision One Email Security

AI-powered email and collaboration security platform for threat detection

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

Trend Micro Vision One Email Security Description

Trend Micro Trend Vision One Email and Collaboration Security is an email security platform that provides protection against phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), ransomware, and targeted attacks. The platform uses AI-driven techniques including writing style analysis, anomaly detection, and machine learning algorithms such as SVM, Text CNN, and LLM to identify threats. The solution analyzes sender behavior, detects suspicious language patterns, and clusters similar messages to distinguish legitimate emails from malicious ones. It employs computer vision and Visual AI to scan web content, forms, and images for phishing detection. The platform uses token-based N-gram TFIDF linear ranking models for content analysis and boosting ensemble techniques for classification accuracy. The platform provides real-time visibility into employee risk levels and user behavior monitoring. It includes sandbox malware analysis for detecting zero-day threats and advanced phishing techniques. The solution offers automated monitoring and response capabilities with customizable compliance templates. Deployment options support Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange Online, and Google Workspace email infrastructures. The platform extends protection to collaboration tools including Microsoft OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, Teams, Dropbox, Box, and Google Drive with real-time file scanning and data loss prevention capabilities. The solution centralizes visibility and management across email and collaboration environments, enabling security teams to analyze threats from multiple attack vectors including endpoint, network, cloud, and third-party intelligence sources.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →