Trend Micro Vision One Email Security

Trend Micro Trend Vision One Email and Collaboration Security is an email security platform that provides protection against phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), ransomware, and targeted attacks. The platform uses AI-driven techniques including writing style analysis, anomaly detection, and machine learning algorithms such as SVM, Text CNN, and LLM to identify threats. The solution analyzes sender behavior, detects suspicious language patterns, and clusters similar messages to distinguish legitimate emails from malicious ones. It employs computer vision and Visual AI to scan web content, forms, and images for phishing detection. The platform uses token-based N-gram TFIDF linear ranking models for content analysis and boosting ensemble techniques for classification accuracy. The platform provides real-time visibility into employee risk levels and user behavior monitoring. It includes sandbox malware analysis for detecting zero-day threats and advanced phishing techniques. The solution offers automated monitoring and response capabilities with customizable compliance templates. Deployment options support Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange Online, and Google Workspace email infrastructures. The platform extends protection to collaboration tools including Microsoft OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, Teams, Dropbox, Box, and Google Drive with real-time file scanning and data loss prevention capabilities. The solution centralizes visibility and management across email and collaboration environments, enabling security teams to analyze threats from multiple attack vectors including endpoint, network, cloud, and third-party intelligence sources.
