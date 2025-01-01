Loading...
AI-powered threat detection platforms and cybersecurity tools that use artificial intelligence to identify security threats and anomalous behavior.
Cohesity Gaia is an AI-powered conversational assistant that uses natural language processing and RAG technology to search and analyze enterprise backup data across multiple file types and storage systems.
A security platform that provides monitoring, control, and protection mechanisms for organizations using generative AI and large language models.
Unbound is a security platform that enables enterprises to control and protect the use of generative AI applications by employees while safeguarding sensitive information.
AI Access Security is a tool for managing and securing generative AI application usage in organizations, offering visibility, control, and protection features.
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.
A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.
A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.