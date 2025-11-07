Fortra CASB Description

Fortra CASB is a Cloud Access Security Broker that monitors and secures cloud application usage by positioning itself between users and cloud applications. The product addresses data security risks associated with employee use of cloud applications such as file storage, email, and collaboration tools. The solution monitors cloud activity to prevent unauthorized data access and risky user behavior. It provides visibility into both sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud applications to identify potential security risks from unauthorized tools. Fortra CASB protects data across multiple cloud application categories including real-time collaboration platforms, email systems, and cloud storage services. The product addresses risks from user activities and administrative misconfigurations that could expose data to unauthorized individuals. The solution implements access controls to restrict data access to authorized users only. It monitors for risky behaviors such as logins from untrusted locations or devices. The product distinguishes between personal and corporate applications to ensure data remains within appropriate environments. For email security, Fortra CASB provides data loss prevention capabilities and sharing controls that can automatically mask sensitive information, encrypt attachments, and remove unauthorized email recipients. The solution offers granular security controls for adjusting user privileges and sharing rights across public, external, and internal access levels.