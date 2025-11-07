Trend Micro Cyber Risk Exposure Management
Trend Micro Cyber Risk Exposure Management
Trend Micro Cyber Risk Exposure Management Description
Trend Micro Cyber Risk Exposure Management (CREM) is a platform integrated within Trend Vision One that provides continuous visibility and management of cyber risk across an organization's attack surface. The platform discovers assets across cloud services, devices, and APIs through real-time discovery and native telemetry. CREM uses AI-powered risk scoring that factors in asset criticality, threat activity, and business impact to prioritize vulnerabilities and exposures. The platform maps discovered risks to critical assets and visualizes attack paths to identify potential exploitation opportunities. It incorporates threat intelligence to forecast where adversaries may strike. The platform consolidates multiple security disciplines including External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability Risk Management (VRM), Identity Security Posture, and Security Awareness into a single solution. It provides compliance mapping to standards such as NIST, FedRAMP, and GDPR with automated audit-ready reporting. CREM includes cyber risk quantification capabilities to translate technical risk into business terms. The platform offers automated security playbooks and AI-driven recommendations to accelerate threat response and remediation. It provides customizable dashboards for stakeholders and benchmarking capabilities for security posture assessment.
