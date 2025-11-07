Pentera Platform Logo

Automated security validation system that performs continuous attack simulations

Pentera Platform is an automated security validation platform that conducts continuous security testing across enterprise environments. The platform performs real-world attack simulations using techniques aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework to identify exploitable vulnerabilities and security gaps. The platform consists of multiple components including Pentera Core for internal network validation, Pentera Cloud for cloud environment testing, Pentera Surface for external attack surface validation, and specialized modules for credential exposure detection and ransomware readiness assessment. The system orchestrates distributed attacks across decentralized IT architectures, allowing security teams to run simultaneous tests across multiple environments through a single interface. It provides attack path analysis to identify root causes of security weaknesses and prioritizes remediation efforts based on actual exploitability rather than theoretical risk scores. Pentera includes a research-led attack library that receives regular updates covering emerging CVEs, CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and new attack techniques through its Cyber Pulse mechanism. The platform generates detailed reports showing attack paths, security control effectiveness, and remediation guidance. The solution supports various use cases including red team exercises, vulnerability prioritization, attack surface monitoring, SOC optimization, and penetration testing automation. It integrates with existing security tools and provides APIs for workflow automation and data integration.

