DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor Description
DAS-DBAuditor is a database audit and risk control system that records database network activities in real-time. The system captures, analyzes, and reports on database access operations to support compliance management and incident investigation. The product performs detailed operation audits and monitors database activities for security events. It alerts administrators in real-time when risky behaviors are detected. The system generates compliance reports aligned with industry standards including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) and Level Protection requirements. DAS-DBAuditor includes over 900 security rules to detect issues such as database scraping, brute force attacks, and large traffic returns. The system performs bidirectional auditing of both database requests and responses. It establishes security baselines based on historical access patterns to identify anomalies including access from new IP addresses, new clients using existing IPs, or new database accounts. The system associates SQL statements with actual executors to provide traceability for database access initiated by business users. It monitors internal maintenance activities to prevent internal violations. Big-data search capabilities enable administrators to query audit reports and locate event causes. Performance testing demonstrates the system can handle up to 130,000 audit logs per second, with single agent forwarding rates of 800 Mbps for high-traffic database environments.
