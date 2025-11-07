SoSafe Proactive Human Risk Management
Monitors user behavior and measures security risks through behavioral analytics
SoSafe Proactive Human Risk Management
SoSafe Proactive Human Risk Management Description
SoSafe's Human Risk OS is a comprehensive human risk management platform that monitors, measures, and mitigates cybersecurity risks related to human behavior in real-time. The platform consists of three core components: - Human Behavior Sensors that collect data on user awareness, behavior, and security culture - Human Security Index (HSI) that converts behavioral data into trackable risk scores and trends - Intervention Hub that delivers targeted actions like nudges, training, and recognition to reduce risky behavior The system analyzes behavioral patterns to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities. It tracks user interactions with training modules, responses to phishing simulations, secure access practices, and organizational survey feedback. This data feeds into real-time risk assessments at individual, team, and organizational levels. The platform provides automated interventions based on behavioral science principles, including personalized nudges, training reinforcements, and escalations. It supports compliance with security frameworks including ISO 27001, GDPR, DORA, NIST, CIS, HIPAA, TISAX, and NIS2. Features include real-time monitoring dashboards, executive reporting capabilities, risk trend analysis, and integration with existing security tools. The system aims to transform security culture by using psychology-based learning approaches and continuous behavioral assessment to build secure habits within organizations.
