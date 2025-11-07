TitanHQ SafeTitan Logo

TitanHQ SafeTitan

Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and training

TitanHQ SafeTitan is a security awareness training platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity threats through automated training campaigns and phishing simulations. The platform provides behavior-driven security awareness training with real-time intervention capabilities. The product offers automated phishing simulation campaigns that deliver randomized lures to employees, creating realistic pseudo-phishing scenarios that reflect current attacker tactics. When users exhibit insecure behavior, the platform triggers reactive training modules that are approximately 8-10 minutes in duration. SafeTitan includes automated reporting functionality that generates monthly summary reports with statistics and insights on learner progress. The platform features a multi-tenanted dashboard designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to manage multiple customers and onboard learners across organizations. The solution supports compliance requirements for various standards and frameworks including NIST, ISO27001, PCI DSS, COBIT, SOC2, CIS, HITRUST, NERC, CIP, and GDPR. It includes pre-configured training campaigns that can be launched with minimal setup. The platform provides automated campaigns that run continuously without manual intervention, allowing administrators to add new customers and users to active campaigns. It includes cyber knowledge assessments to evaluate employee understanding of security concepts and offers white-label capabilities for MSPs.

