SoSafe Security Awareness Training Description

SoSafe is a cybersecurity awareness training platform that provides personalized microlearning experiences for employees. The platform uses behavioral science principles to deliver gamified training modules that adapt to individual user roles, risk levels, and learning contexts. The system offers interactive training content covering phishing, ransomware, insider threats, and other cybersecurity topics through story-driven experiences and simulations. Training modules are designed as short 1-8 minute lessons distributed over time to reduce training fatigue while building security habits. Key features include role-based content distribution, adaptive surveys that assess existing knowledge, and SCORM-compliant lessons with LMS integration capabilities. The platform provides customization options for company branding and supports over 30 languages for global deployment. SoSafe includes analytics dashboards and reporting tools that track user engagement, behavior scores, and training effectiveness. The platform generates audit-ready reports for compliance with standards like ISO 27001, GDPR, NIS2, and TISAX. The training content is delivered through a gamification layer with badges, challenges, and progress indicators to increase user engagement. An AI-powered assistant called Sofie provides real-time support to users during training sessions. The platform processes data within the EU and maintains GDPR compliance. It offers phishing simulations alongside educational content and provides strategic risk monitoring capabilities to help organizations quantify and track security risks.