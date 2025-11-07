Trend Micro Security Awareness
Trend Micro Security Awareness is a security awareness training platform designed to reduce human-related cybersecurity risks within organizations. The product provides phishing simulation capabilities to test employee susceptibility to social engineering attacks and delivers training modules based on identified vulnerabilities. The platform uses AI-driven attack path analysis to identify employees who are at higher risk of falling victim to cyberattacks. It automatically deploys learning modules to vulnerable users and provides real-time vulnerability identification. Training content can be tailored to specific risk profiles and delivered through automated remediation tools. The solution includes a cyber risk index that incorporates phishing simulation results, allowing security teams to quantify human risk across the organization. It supports regulatory compliance requirements by providing consistent training that keeps employees informed about evolving threats. The platform integrates with other applications and provides monitoring capabilities for tracking risk scores. It offers immersive phishing simulations that help employees develop defensive skills against various attack scenarios. Training modules are designed to enhance security readiness and can be automatically triggered based on user behavior and risk assessment.
