Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security Description

Trend Vision One AI Security is an extended detection and response platform that integrates AI capabilities for threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud environments. The platform is built around Trend Cybertron, an AI engine trained on 35 years of threat intelligence data that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and behavioral analysis to detect and predict threats. The platform provides real-time threat detection using AI models and machine learning to identify advanced threats, suspicious activities, and network anomalies. It analyzes historical patterns to predict customer-specific attack paths before they materialize. The system includes protection against AI-generated threats such as deepfakes and phishing attempts. Trend Companion serves as an AI assistant integrated into the platform, offering natural language interaction for security investigations. It generates and refines search queries, summarizes alerts and investigations, decodes command-line activity, and provides contextual guidance for remediation. The platform monitors data flows and storage to identify risks, applies AI-driven insights to address vulnerabilities, and provides automated compliance reporting. It uses NVIDIA Morpheus for threat detection across security layers and employs AI/ML-driven remediation to address threats. The system continuously adapts to emerging threats based on global vulnerability disclosures and threat intelligence.