Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall & DDoS Description

Array ASF Series is a web application firewall that detects and blocks attacks including OWASP Top 10, WASC threats, Layer 7 DDoS, and zero-day exploits. The solution combines negative and positive WAF models to guard against known attacks, security vulnerabilities, and automated/manual attacks. The platform provides smart detection through web threat intelligence and comprehensive threat logging and monitoring. It includes auto-learning capabilities with behavior analysis and dynamic refreshing of defense profiles. The solution can be deployed in bridge mode, routing mode, or TAP mode (out of path). The ASF Series offers bot attack protection through user behavior modeling, SSL acceleration with hardware offloading, and web anti-defacement monitoring. It profiles threats using behavioral analysis to predict attack patterns and automatically blocks anomalies through auto-learning algorithms. The solution is available as physical appliances with hardware SSL acceleration, virtual appliances supporting VMware, Hyper-V and KVM hypervisors, or cloud-native instances on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. It can be deployed alongside load balancing solutions for end-to-end application delivery networking and supports compliance with security standards including PCI DSS.