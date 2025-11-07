Nucleon EDR Logo

Nucleon EDR

Zero Trust powered EDR solution with advanced AI for file detection

Nucleon EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) is a security solution designed to monitor, detect, and respond to threats at the endpoint level. The system continuously monitors endpoint activities for suspicious behaviors and potential security incidents, providing real-time visibility into endpoint operations across an organization's network. Nucleon EDR employs behavioral analysis to identify potential threats that might evade traditional signature-based detection methods. It collects and analyzes endpoint data to detect anomalies and suspicious patterns that could indicate a security breach or malicious activity. When threats are detected, Nucleon EDR provides incident response capabilities that allow security teams to investigate and remediate issues quickly. The solution likely offers containment features to isolate compromised endpoints and prevent lateral movement of threats within the network. The platform is designed for security operations teams who need comprehensive endpoint visibility and protection against advanced threats.

