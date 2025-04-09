Mimecast Engage is a human risk management platform that integrates email security with security awareness capabilities to address cybersecurity risks associated with user behavior. The platform processes approximately 7 billion signals daily to inform threat intelligence and risk assessments. It combines AI-powered email security detection with human risk analysis to identify and mitigate threats. Core capabilities include: - Advanced email security with AI-powered detection to block sophisticated threats including Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks - Human risk management that analyzes user behavior patterns and identifies high-risk activities - Collaboration security tools for protecting communications across multiple platforms - Security awareness training components designed to reduce human error incidents - Integration support with over 300 technology partners and security platforms The platform takes a connected approach by combining threat protection with user behavior analysis to create comprehensive security coverage. It focuses on protecting organizational communications, securing sensitive data, and reducing security incidents caused by human error or malicious insider activities.
