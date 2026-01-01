Top picks: NetSPI Platform, StealthNet AI, ZeroThreat.ai — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Tolmo alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Tolmo is a commercial Penetration Testing tool developed by Tolmo. Security professionals most commonly compare it with NetSPI Platform, StealthNet AI, ZeroThreat.ai, NodeZero, and Ironwood Cyber Enlight. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Tolmo, including their key features and shared capabilities.
PTaaS platform combining human pentesters with AI for continuous security testing.
Shares 4 capabilities with Tolmo: Cloud Native, Reconnaissance, Vulnerability, AI Pentesting
AI agent fleet for autonomous pentesting across external, API, web & vishing surfaces.
Shares 3 capabilities with Tolmo: Reconnaissance, AI Pentesting, Agentic AI Security
Automated pentesting platform for web apps and APIs with AI-driven exploit validation.
Shares 3 capabilities with Tolmo: CI/CD, AI Pentesting, Agentic AI Security
Autonomous pentesting platform for internal, external, cloud & K8s testing
Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths.
AI-driven continuous penetration testing platform with automated remediation.
Agentic AI platform for continuous, autonomous penetration testing of enterprise apps.
Shares 3 capabilities with Tolmo: Vulnerability, AI Pentesting, Agentic AI Security
BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.
Shares 3 capabilities with Tolmo: Attack Paths, Reconnaissance, Graph
PTaaS platform combining human pentesters with AI for continuous security testing.
AI agent fleet for autonomous pentesting across external, API, web & vishing surfaces.
Automated pentesting platform for web apps and APIs with AI-driven exploit validation.
Autonomous pentesting platform for internal, external, cloud & K8s testing
Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths.
AI-driven continuous penetration testing platform with automated remediation.
Agentic AI platform for continuous, autonomous penetration testing of enterprise apps.
BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
AI-powered automated pen testing & continuous red teaming platform
AI-native multi-agent pentesting engine for autonomous vulnerability discovery
AI-driven autonomous pentesting platform for continuous vulnerability discovery
Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation
AI-driven pentesting platform with white hat hacker community support
Desktop Mission Control for authorized pentests with local AI agents.
AI-powered autonomous penetration testing platform with multi-agent system
AI-powered autonomous pentesting platform for continuous security validation
Modular offensive security platform for continuous monitoring and testing
AI-powered continuous pentesting platform with agentic automation
Pentest engagement management platform with continuous testing & real-time reporting.
PTaaS platform for managing pentests, DAST, and attack surface monitoring.
Pen testing platform with guided automation and certified exploit library.
Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration.
Autonomous web app pentest swarm with 10 agents and 55 attack vectors.
Autonomous AI black-box pentesting platform with exploit chaining and PoC generation.
Pentest reporting & exposure mgmt platform for vulnerability remediation
Continuous pentesting service monitoring web apps & APIs for code changes
Continuous pentesting platform with autonomous AI agents for web apps and APIs
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Manual penetration testing service targeting AI/ML systems and LLM vulnerabilities.
Centralized mgmt console for multiple RidgeBot deployments across MSSP clients.
Offensive security firm offering AI pentesting, credential monitoring & compliance.
A web application security testing platform that combines manual and automated testing tools for conducting comprehensive security assessments and penetration testing.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for vulnerability discovery
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting.
ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements.
Pentest management platform for reporting, project mgmt & client collaboration
Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for web apps and networks
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms
Cloud-based penetration testing platform for threat mgmt & remediation
Automated network penetration testing tool for internal and external attacks
Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications
AI-powered continuous pentesting that finds and fixes vulnerabilities
AI-powered autonomous vulnerability hunter with CLI and platform interfaces
Real-world web app testing to uncover logic flaws, access gaps, and hidden risks.
Smart contract audit service combining AI scanning and manual code review
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Tolmo.
The most popular alternatives to Tolmo include NetSPI Platform, StealthNet AI, ZeroThreat.ai, NodeZero, and Ironwood Cyber Enlight. These Penetration Testing tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Tolmo listed on CybersecTools, all within the Penetration Testing category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Tolmo is a commercial Penetration Testing tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Tolmo is a Penetration Testing tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for penetration testing capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.