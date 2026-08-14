Tolmo Description

Tolmo is a security platform that connects an organization's technology stack, builds a real-time knowledge graph of its environment, and runs autonomous AI agents to perform security operations across code, cloud, identity, and data. The platform is organized around three core agents: - Pentesting Agent: Scans code, CI/CD pipelines, cloud infrastructure, and production environments to identify exploitable vulnerabilities before they can be leveraged by attackers. - Internal Discovery Agent: Continuously maps and maintains a live knowledge graph of an organization's internal environment, covering code repositories, cloud resources, identity systems, and data assets. - Remediation Agent: Takes findings from discovery and pentesting, provides full contextual information, and delivers a verified remediation path to close identified vulnerabilities. Rather than simply ingesting and storing security data, Tolmo processes and contextualizes it through a knowledge graph, enabling its agents to act on findings autonomously. The platform is positioned as an autonomous security operations system that covers attack surface discovery, vulnerability identification, and remediation guidance within a single product.