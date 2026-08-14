Autonomous AI agent platform for pentesting, discovery, and remediation.
Autonomous AI agent platform for pentesting, discovery, and remediation.
Tolmo is a security platform that connects an organization's technology stack, builds a real-time knowledge graph of its environment, and runs autonomous AI agents to perform security operations across code, cloud, identity, and data. The platform is organized around three core agents: - Pentesting Agent: Scans code, CI/CD pipelines, cloud infrastructure, and production environments to identify exploitable vulnerabilities before they can be leveraged by attackers. - Internal Discovery Agent: Continuously maps and maintains a live knowledge graph of an organization's internal environment, covering code repositories, cloud resources, identity systems, and data assets. - Remediation Agent: Takes findings from discovery and pentesting, provides full contextual information, and delivers a verified remediation path to close identified vulnerabilities. Rather than simply ingesting and storing security data, Tolmo processes and contextualizes it through a knowledge graph, enabling its agents to act on findings autonomously. The platform is positioned as an autonomous security operations system that covers attack surface discovery, vulnerability identification, and remediation guidance within a single product.
Common questions about Tolmo including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tolmo is Autonomous AI agent platform for pentesting, discovery, and remediation, developed by Tolmo. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, Agentic AI Security, Graph.
Tolmo offers the following core capabilities:
Tolmo is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, smb organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Tolmo is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, Agentic AI Security, Graph, Attack Paths. It supports workflows including autonomous pentesting agent that identifies exploits in code, ci/cd, cloud, and production, internal discovery agent that builds a live knowledge graph of code, cloud, identity, and data, remediation agent that closes findings with full context and a verified fix path. Teams typically adopt Tolmo when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/tolmo
Tolmo is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://tolmo.com/product or contact Tolmo directly.
Popular alternatives to Tolmo include:
Compare all Tolmo alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/tolmo
Tolmo is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, Agentic AI Security, Graph, Attack Paths, Vulnerability. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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