Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Rapid7 Metasploit Description

Rapid7 Metasploit is penetration testing software designed to simulate real-world attacks on networks and systems. The platform provides access to a database containing over 4,000 exploit modules through the Metasploit Framework, enabling security teams to test their defenses against known attack methods. The software automates the correlation of exploits to identified vulnerabilities by importing assets and matching them with appropriate attack vectors. It includes capabilities for conducting phishing campaigns and USB drop simulations to test user awareness and social engineering defenses. Metasploit incorporates antivirus evasion techniques and post-exploitation modules that allow testers to explore network access after an initial breach. The platform enables testing of compensating controls and incident detection capabilities by simulating complete attack kill chains. The tool supports vulnerability validation workflows and can be used to verify that identified security gaps have been properly remediated. It provides functionality for testing security awareness, training security teams to identify and respond to attacks, and evaluating the effectiveness of security controls across the environment. Metasploit is backed by research and engineering from Rapid7 Labs and maintains an evolving database of exploits to reflect current attack techniques used by adversaries.

Rapid7 Metasploit is Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities developed by Rapid7. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Exploit, Exploitation Framework.

