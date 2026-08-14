Desktop Mission Control for authorized pentests with local AI agents.
Desktop Mission Control for authorized pentests with local AI agents.
AgentRidge is a desktop Mission Control for authorized penetration testing on macOS and Windows. It runs local AI agents on the operator machine (no cloud execution billing), with a two-tier agent model for recon, exploitation workflows, and reporting. Built by Azuro Software (Paris) for red teams and security consultants who need reproducible, offline-capable pentest automation.
Common questions about AgentRidge including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AgentRidge is Desktop Mission Control for authorized pentests with local AI agents, developed by Azuro Software. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Pentesting, Agentic AI Security, Red Team.
AgentRidge offers the following core capabilities:
AgentRidge is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, smb, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
AgentRidge is built for security teams handling AI Pentesting, Agentic AI Security, Red Team, LLM Security. It supports workflows including multi-agent ai architecture with a principal agent and local sub-agents, real-time local tool installation and execution on the user's machine, 26+ engagement cases covering various pentest scenarios. Teams typically adopt AgentRidge when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentridge
AgentRidge is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.join-ridge.com/ or contact Azuro Software directly.
Popular alternatives to AgentRidge include:
Compare all AgentRidge alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentridge
AgentRidge is for security teams and organizations that need AI Pentesting, Agentic AI Security, Red Team, LLM Security, Penetration Testing Framework. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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