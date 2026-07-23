PTaaS platform combining human pentesters with AI for continuous security testing.
PTaaS platform combining human pentesters with AI for continuous security testing.
NetSPI Platform is a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that combines human penetration testers with AI-assisted tooling to deliver continuous security testing across applications, networks, cloud environments, and AI systems. The platform provides: - Attack surface management with 360-degree visibility across internal and external assets - External asset discovery scanning for IP addresses, domains, open ports, and ASNs - Cloud configuration review for AWS (S3 bucket misconfigurations, EC2 metadata exploitation) and Azure environments - Dark web monitoring with a centralized threat intelligence dashboard consolidating multiple dark web data sources - Domain monitoring for look-alike domains, brand abuse detection, and takedown report generation - Detective controls testing to validate security tool effectiveness across endpoint solutions, SIEMs, and MSSPs - Attack simulation packs aligned to MITRE ATT&CK, ransomware, Azure Cloud, Linux, ESXi, and macOS scenarios - Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration enabling agentic systems to automate risk-based decisions using NetSPI vulnerability data - Centralized workflow for managing integrations, scans, and agents - Real-time collaboration with testers holding certifications including OSCP, OSCE, GXPN, GPEN, GWAPT, CISSP, CEH, and CREST The platform supports 50+ penetration testing services and maintains a knowledge base that is refined with each engagement. It is designed for enterprise organizations managing ongoing pentesting programs and complex attack surfaces, with reporting capabilities for both technical and executive stakeholders.
Common questions about NetSPI Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NetSPI Platform is PTaaS platform combining human pentesters with AI for continuous security testing, developed by NetSPI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, MITRE Attack, Continuous Testing.
NetSPI Platform offers the following core capabilities:
NetSPI Platform integrates natively with CrowdStrike Falcon, Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Enterprise, Carbon Black Cloud, SentinelOne Singularity, Microsoft Defender, DefenseStorm GRID, AWS, Azure. Integration support lets security teams connect NetSPI Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
NetSPI Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
NetSPI Platform is built for security teams handling Dark Web Monitoring, MITRE Attack, Continuous Testing, AI Pentesting. It supports workflows including human-led penetration testing with ai-assisted tooling across applications, networks, cloud, and ai systems, external asset discovery scanning for ip addresses, domains, open ports, and asns, aws cloud configuration review for s3 bucket misconfigurations and ec2 metadata exploitation. Teams typically adopt NetSPI Platform when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netspi-platform
NetSPI Platform is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.netspi.com/the-netspi-platform/ or contact NetSPI directly.
Popular alternatives to NetSPI Platform include:
Compare all NetSPI Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netspi-platform
NetSPI Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Dark Web Monitoring, MITRE Attack, Continuous Testing, AI Pentesting, Vulnerability. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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