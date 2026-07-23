NetSPI Platform Description

NetSPI Platform is a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that combines human penetration testers with AI-assisted tooling to deliver continuous security testing across applications, networks, cloud environments, and AI systems. The platform provides: - Attack surface management with 360-degree visibility across internal and external assets - External asset discovery scanning for IP addresses, domains, open ports, and ASNs - Cloud configuration review for AWS (S3 bucket misconfigurations, EC2 metadata exploitation) and Azure environments - Dark web monitoring with a centralized threat intelligence dashboard consolidating multiple dark web data sources - Domain monitoring for look-alike domains, brand abuse detection, and takedown report generation - Detective controls testing to validate security tool effectiveness across endpoint solutions, SIEMs, and MSSPs - Attack simulation packs aligned to MITRE ATT&CK, ransomware, Azure Cloud, Linux, ESXi, and macOS scenarios - Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration enabling agentic systems to automate risk-based decisions using NetSPI vulnerability data - Centralized workflow for managing integrations, scans, and agents - Real-time collaboration with testers holding certifications including OSCP, OSCE, GXPN, GPEN, GWAPT, CISSP, CEH, and CREST The platform supports 50+ penetration testing services and maintains a knowledge base that is refined with each engagement. It is designed for enterprise organizations managing ongoing pentesting programs and complex attack surfaces, with reporting capabilities for both technical and executive stakeholders.