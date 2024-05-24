Loading...
An educational cheatsheet that provides privilege escalation fundamentals and examples for CTF players and cybersecurity beginners.
A comprehensive reference guide providing practical examples and commands for using Hashcat to crack various types of password hashes.
A reference guide providing Docker commands and concepts for containerized application development and deployment.
A reference guide documenting known vulnerabilities in SSL/TLS protocol versions and cipher suites to help security professionals identify insecure configurations.
A comprehensive collection of SQL injection syntax references and payloads for testing various database management systems during penetration testing and security assessments.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.
A comprehensive reference guide covering Nessus vulnerability scanner configuration, management, API usage, and best practices.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool.
A quick reference guide for the VI editor, covering commands and modes.
A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.
A comprehensive reference guide covering various web application vulnerabilities, testing techniques, and resources for bug bounty hunters and security researchers.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.
A comprehensive reference guide containing search filters for the SHODAN search engine to help users refine queries for internet-connected devices and services.
Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.
Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.
A comprehensive repository documenting security vulnerabilities in regular expressions used by Web Application Firewalls, including bypass examples and SAST tools for vulnerability identification.
A community-maintained glossary that defines and explains cybersecurity acronyms and terminology to help users understand security concepts beyond buzzwords.
A comprehensive mind map diagram summarizing Javascript syntax and concepts in a single picture.
A comprehensive guide to Python 3 syntax, features, and resources in a single image.
A Bash completion script that provides auto-completion functionality for Android SDK command-line tools including adb, emulator, fastboot, and repo.
A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques
A collection of command reference cheatsheets for penetration testing tools and security utilities, designed to help security professionals quickly recall important but infrequently used commands.
A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes.
A comprehensive cheat sheet providing SQLite-specific SQL injection techniques, payloads, and enumeration methods for security testing and penetration testing activities.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.
A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.
A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.
APFS is a proprietary file system developed by Apple for macOS, offering improved performance, security, and reliability.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.
A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.
A centralized reference resource containing default credentials for various devices and systems to assist security professionals in both offensive and defensive operations.
