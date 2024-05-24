Top Alternatives to HPE Aruba NetworkingNetwork Security
Bash script for blocking domain access on Linux via iptables/ip6tables rules
Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement
Network config & change mgmt for switches, routers, firewalls & devices
IP address management and switch port mapping tool with DHCP monitoring
Centralized DNS, DHCP, and IPAM mgmt for hybrid multi-cloud networks
DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) platform for hybrid multi-cloud
Maps network users to IP/MAC addresses for visibility and security operations
Unified platform for managing core network services (DNS, DHCP, IPAM)
Cloud-based DDI (DNS, DHCP, IPAM) service for hybrid multi-cloud environments
DDI platform for DNS, DHCP, and IPAM with cloud and on-prem deployment
Network access control software for endpoint policy enforcement and compliance
Cloud-native RADIUS authentication service for network access control
On-premise NAC solution for device visibility and network access control
Wi-Fi 6 wireless access points with integrated security and cloud management
Outdoor wireless access point with 802.11ac Wave 2 and threat prevention
Cloud-managed Wi-Fi access points with Wi-Fi 6 for MSPs and businesses
NAC platform with asset discovery, classification, and UZTNA capabilities
Continuously monitors and enforces compliance of all connected devices
Microsegmentation platform preventing lateral movement across hybrid multi-cloud
Network Access Control solution for enterprise network security management
Network access control solution with visibility, segmentation, and compliance
Network access control solution with automated segmentation and isolation
Network access control for user and device authentication across networks
Cloud-based DNS filtering for guest WiFi networks with content blocking
Network security policy orchestration and automation platform
Cloud-managed security switch with traffic monitoring and threat blocking
Cloud-managed wireless AP with security and visibility features
Centrally managed endpoint/server firewall with dynamic ACLs for network control
Network monitoring and security platform with ecosystem visibility
Web filtering and digital safeguarding platform for educational institutions
Network allowlisting solution that orchestrates access controls via identity auth
Invisible bot detection and human verification for web apps and APIs
Managed microsegmentation service powered by Zero Networks to limit lateral movement.
Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt.
Network security solution with segmentation, encryption, and secure remote access.
Hardware-enforced microsegmentation platform replacing Jump Boxes.
Hardware microsegmentation platform for endpoint isolation & CSfC compliance.
Hardware SOM providing OS-independent microsegmentation for edge devices.
Hardware appliance providing rack-level microsegmentation for datacenters.
Hardware microsegmentation platform isolating endpoints for defense/govt use.
AI-driven network device identification & classification for ISPs/telcos.
ISP-embedded content filtering & parental controls for home Wi-Fi and mobile.
ISP-delivered network cybersecurity & personalized protection for subscribers.
SDN-based moving target defense that obfuscates network topology and traffic.
Cybersecurity platform for govt & defense: cross-domain, CDR, RBI & insider risk.
DNS-based security agent extending corporate protection to remote workers.
Unified IPAM solution for managing BIND DNS & ISC DHCP on Linux.
Automates network device discovery, config management, and IP reconciliation.
Network object repository for topology modeling, visualization & automation.
Integrated DNS, DHCP & IPAM (DDI) appliance suite for network automation.
IPAM solution extending Microsoft DNS/DHCP with centralized, automated IP management.
DNS-layer client-level query filtering for app access control & zero trust.
RIR declaration management and automation for service provider IP address space.
Suite of Windows network admin tools for deployment, monitoring & inventory.
NAC solution enforcing real-time access control based on device posture.
Unified NAC, ZTNA, and EDR platform for continuous network & endpoint control.
Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data.
Secure embedded networking platform combining RTOS, TCP/IP stack, and virtualization.
Hardware appliance for remote, out-of-band physical network isolation.
Home mesh WiFi routers with built-in parental controls and network security.
AC1200 mesh WiFi router with parental controls and network security.
8-port dual-head secure KVM switch for cross-domain peripheral sharing.
4-port secure KVM switch for peripheral sharing across security domains.
Hardware KVM switch for securely sharing peripherals across 2 computers.
Secure 4-port dual-head KVM switch for multi-classification environments.
Hardware KVM switch for securely sharing peripherals across 2 security domains.
NIAP PP4.0 certified secure KVM switch for multi-system, cross-domain control.
NIAP PP4.0-certified 4-port secure KVM switch with simultaneous dual-PC access.
EAL4+-certified secure KVM combiner for multi-classification computer access.
1U rackmount kit housing 6 KVM isolators with integrated PDU for data centers.
4-port secure KVM combiner switch with multi-viewer and scaler.
Network containment tool using TTL/hop limits to restrict data travel distance.
Agentless network security that limits data movement via hop-radius controls.
Managed enterprise WLAN-as-a-service with cloud or hosted mgmt.
Managed network security service covering segmentation, hardening & monitoring.
Browser extension tool for K-12 teachers to monitor & control student online access.
400G PCIe Gen5 DPU with FPGA+Xeon 6 SoC for network, storage & security offload.
Physical-layer wireless security IP Core for SDR, FPGA, and ASIC platforms.
Enterprise wired & wireless network infrastructure with AI-driven management.
MSP-focused network security-as-a-service for small businesses via router agent.
Continuously tests network isolation/segmentation by detecting unexpected leaks.
Certificate-based EAP-TLS Wi-Fi auth with managed CA and RADIUS server.
IEEE 802.1X-based NAC using digital certs for wired, Wi-Fi & VPN access.
Secure network & app access solutions for automotive on-premises environments.
AI-powered DDI (DNS, DHCP, IPAM) and ADC management platform.
Real-time microsegmentation platform for enterprise security (now defunct).
Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.
Romana automates cloud-native network isolation and distributed firewall policies for Kubernetes and OpenStack environments using topology-aware IPAM without overlays.
Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security.
A private network system utilizing WireGuard for enhanced networking capabilities.