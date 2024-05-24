Rawstream Guest WiFi Protection Description

Rawstream Guest WiFi Protection is a cloud-based DNS filtering solution designed to secure public and guest WiFi networks. The product provides content filtering capabilities to block objectionable content, malware, and peer-to-peer/torrent traffic on guest networks. The solution operates through DNS-based filtering and works with any access point hardware. It offers web filtering across 80 categories with customizable allow and block lists. Organizations can create fully customizable block pages using HTML, JavaScript, and CSS to maintain brand consistency. The platform includes centralized management for multi-network deployments with location-based policy controls. It provides real-time reporting and analytics on guest activity, including metrics on visitor counts, returning visitors, dwell time, and cross-branch traffic patterns. Additional capabilities include Google Safe Search enforcement, Internet Watch Foundation support, and unlimited log retention. The solution offers per-access point licensing and includes a dynamic DNS client for networks without fixed public IP addresses. Remote setup and configuration are supported through a cloud-based dashboard. The product targets higher education institutions, retail and hospitality businesses, telecommunications providers, ISPs, and small businesses that provide guest WiFi access. It has maintained 100% uptime since 2013 according to the vendor.