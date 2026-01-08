Infoblox Grid Description

Infoblox Grid is a network management platform built on distributed database technology that provides unified management of core network services including DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (IP Address Management). The platform uses patented Grid technology to link network appliances into an integrated system. The platform provides high availability through distributed architecture that eliminates single points of failure and maintains continuous uptime. It includes automated data replication and synchronization across geographically distributed devices to ensure network connectivity. Security features are built into the architecture with encrypted communications between network devices, DDoS attack protection, certificate-based authentication, and SSL encryption for data privacy. The platform secures DNS zone data during replication and minimizes attack surfaces. The Grid offers centralized management capabilities for maintaining distributed devices, automating tasks such as code updates, delegating permissions, and tracking system health. It includes monitoring and historical reporting capabilities for compliance and auditability. Deployment options include physical appliances, virtual appliances through hypervisors (KVM, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix Acropolis KVM, VMware ESX), and cloud-based deployment through Amazon Web Services as an Amazon Machine Image. The platform provides RESTful APIs for integration with other systems. The Grid automatically distributes protocols (DNS, DHCP, FTP, NTP), data (IPAM, MAC addresses, user credentials), and files (firmware images, configuration files, policies) in real time. It scales from small remote sites to large enterprise and service provider environments.