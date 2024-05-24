Portnox CORE Description

Portnox CORE is an on-premise Network Access Control (NAC) solution that provides visibility and control over devices connected to organizational networks. The platform is software-based and operates without requiring hardware appliances or agents on endpoints. The solution detects and profiles devices in real time across wired, wireless, VPN, and virtual networks. It offers device discovery, authentication, and compliance enforcement capabilities. The platform provides visibility into managed corporate devices, IoT devices, and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) endpoints. Portnox CORE uses agentless technology to monitor network activity and enforce access policies. The platform includes automated response actions and customizable remediation workflows. It is designed to work with various types of managed equipment and network vendors without requiring infrastructure changes. The solution provides device intelligence that enables administrators to take real-time protective actions. It includes features for compliance monitoring and enforcement across the network environment. The platform operates as a standalone on-premise deployment and does not require appliance installations or replacements as operational needs change.