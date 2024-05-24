OpenCloudFactory UNAC
OpenCloudFactory UNAC Description
UNAC is a network access control module that provides authentication and authorization for users and devices connecting to wired, wireless, and VPN networks. The product functions as a policy decision and enforcement point for network infrastructure control. The module enables organizations to define and apply specific policies based on device type, user identity, and asset criticality. Policy actions include blocking, allowing, or limiting network access. UNAC supports multi-vendor network infrastructure environments across different versions and manufacturers. Authentication capabilities include support for 802.1x protocols with multiple authentication methods: username/password, certificate-based authentication, and MAC Authentication Bypass (MAB). The system integrates with user databases for centralized identity management. The product provides visibility into network connections through logging and forensic capabilities. Administrators can track which users are connected, connection timestamps, switch configurations, and other network infrastructure details. UNAC collects and shares data through API connectivity for adaptive authentication and authorization. The module is designed to support Zero Trust security strategies and least privilege access principles by controlling access to corporate resources based on validated user credentials and identity verification.
