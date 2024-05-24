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ThreatLocker Network Control

by threatlocker

Centrally managed endpoint/server firewall with dynamic ACLs for network control

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Dynamic AnalysisPort Scanning
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ThreatLocker Network Control Description

ThreatLocker Network Control is a centrally managed firewall solution for endpoints and servers that provides network access control capabilities. The product uses custom-built policies to grant or deny network access based on IP address, specific keywords, agent authentication, or dynamic ACLs. The solution addresses the challenges of modern distributed workforces where traditional corporate firewalls and local networks are no longer sufficient. It provides direct client-to-server connections as an alternative to VPN architectures that route through central points. Network Control uses dynamic ACLs that automatically adjust firewall rules without requiring IT intervention or user interaction. Administrators can create custom policies to open ports on demand for approved devices and users regardless of their connection location. Once an authorized device stops using an open port, it automatically closes within 5 minutes. Unapproved devices cannot connect to or see open ports. The cloud-based management console provides centralized visibility and control over endpoint policies and network traffic across the organization. The solution can work alongside or replace Windows Firewall depending on implementation requirements. Network Control enables granular control over which applications or processes can communicate over the network or access specific resources. Organizations can use outbound policies to block or limit access to websites and services, enforcing Zero Trust principles by restricting access to only necessary resources.

ThreatLocker Network Control FAQ

Common questions about ThreatLocker Network Control including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ThreatLocker Network Control is Centrally managed endpoint/server firewall with dynamic ACLs for network control developed by threatlocker. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Dynamic Analysis, Port Scanning.

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