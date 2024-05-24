SonicWall SonicWave 432o Description

The SonicWall SonicWave 432o is a ruggedized outdoor wireless access point that delivers 802.11ac Wave 2 technology for high-speed wireless connectivity. The device features an IP67-rated industrial-grade enclosure designed to withstand outdoor conditions. The access point includes 4x4 MU-MIMO technology, 8 N-type dipole antennas, and a multi-gigabit 2.5 GbE port for enhanced performance and capacity. It supports up to 124 connected clients per radio on the 2.4GHz band and 48 clients on the 5GHz band. The device operates with three radios: dual 4x4 802.11n radios and one 4x4 802.11ac radio. Security features include a dedicated third scanning radio for wireless intrusion detection and prevention (WIDS/WIPS), Deep Packet Inspection technology for traffic monitoring, and SSL/TLS decryption and inspection capabilities for encrypted threat prevention. Advanced radio frequency features include band steering, beamforming, AirTime Fairness, and fast roaming to optimize wireless performance. The device supports Zero-Touch Deployment for simplified setup and can be managed through SonicWall's Wireless Network Manager (cloud-based) or through SonicWall next-generation firewalls. The SonicWave 432o integrates with SonicWall's Wireless Network Manager for centralized management, real-time device insights, and network analytics. The WNM platform includes a cloud-based Wi-Fi Planner tool and supports device onboarding via the SonicExpress mobile app available on iOS and Android.