Ivanti Policy Secure Description

Ivanti Policy Secure is a network access control solution that provides automated policy enforcement and access control for endpoints across network environments. The software offers network visibility capabilities to automatically detect, classify, profile, and monitor network devices and their security state. The product performs endpoint security posture assessment both pre and post connection, supporting 802.1x and non-802.1x authentication methods. It includes centralized policy management with granular access controls, wizard-based policy editor, adaptive authentication, role-based access control, and network segmentation capabilities. Ivanti Policy Secure provides guest management functionality with automated, sponsored, and time-based guest access options. The solution supports BYOD and mobility scenarios through automated device onboarding and integration with third-party enterprise mobility management systems, as well as Pulse MDM. The software incorporates behavioral analytics using user and entity behavior analytics to detect IoT rogue devices, domain generation algorithm attacks, and MAC spoofing attempts. It enables seamless roaming between VPN and on-premises network environments while maintaining consistent policy enforcement across all endpoints.