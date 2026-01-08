Ivanti Policy Secure
Network access control software for endpoint policy enforcement and compliance
Ivanti Policy Secure
Network access control software for endpoint policy enforcement and compliance
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Ivanti Policy Secure is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Ivanti Policy Secure Description
Ivanti Policy Secure is a network access control solution that provides automated policy enforcement and access control for endpoints across network environments. The software offers network visibility capabilities to automatically detect, classify, profile, and monitor network devices and their security state. The product performs endpoint security posture assessment both pre and post connection, supporting 802.1x and non-802.1x authentication methods. It includes centralized policy management with granular access controls, wizard-based policy editor, adaptive authentication, role-based access control, and network segmentation capabilities. Ivanti Policy Secure provides guest management functionality with automated, sponsored, and time-based guest access options. The solution supports BYOD and mobility scenarios through automated device onboarding and integration with third-party enterprise mobility management systems, as well as Pulse MDM. The software incorporates behavioral analytics using user and entity behavior analytics to detect IoT rogue devices, domain generation algorithm attacks, and MAC spoofing attempts. It enables seamless roaming between VPN and on-premises network environments while maintaining consistent policy enforcement across all endpoints.
Ivanti Policy Secure FAQ
Common questions about Ivanti Policy Secure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ivanti Policy Secure is Network access control software for endpoint policy enforcement and compliance developed by Ivanti. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Endpoint Security, Network Visibility.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership