OpenCloudFactory OpenNAC Enterprise Description

OpenNAC Enterprise is a network access control solution that provides automated network segmentation and device isolation capabilities. The product divides corporate networks into smaller segments to control traffic flow based on traffic type, origin, and destination. The solution evaluates connection attributes from all devices connecting to the network and automatically assigns them to appropriate VLANs based on asset criticality, user identity, and department roles. It supports dynamic network segmentation for IoT devices, maintaining connectivity only within designated segments. OpenNAC Enterprise performs real-time threat detection and can isolate compromised devices at Layer 2. The system assigns network segments and access permissions based on evaluation results of connection attributes. It provides dashboards for monitoring incident response impact and evolution. The segmentation module enables organizations to implement role-based access controls, restricting access to departmental resources based on user identity and department affiliation. The solution operates by collecting connection attributes, evaluating them against defined policies, and assigning connections to appropriate network segments or groups with associated permissions.