Network allowlisting solution that orchestrates access controls via identity auth
Network allowlisting solution that orchestrates access controls via identity auth
Knocknoc is a network allowlisting solution that orchestrates network-level access controls by linking them to identity platforms. The product operates by keeping ports closed and services invisible until users authenticate centrally, at which point network access is granted dynamically. The solution works with existing infrastructure including firewalls, network security groups, WAFs, and endpoint/host firewalls to permit only trusted IP addresses or token holders on a just-in-time basis. Knocknoc does not route traffic through external cloud services or function as a VPN - instead it orchestrates existing network controls to create a zero attack surface until authentication completes. The product addresses attack surface reduction for network-exposed services including SSH, RDP, Citrix, VPN endpoints, file sharing, legacy or custom web applications, development/test environments, and remote access interfaces. It can be used to control access to internal subnets, OT/ICS networks, and backup segments. Knocknoc integrates with SSO infrastructure and supports cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean), remote access solutions (Fortinet, Palo Alto, Ivanti, OpenVPN), PHP applications (WordPress, Laravel, Moodle, Nextcloud), and Atlassian products (Confluence, Jira, Bitbucket, Bamboo). The solution includes a scripting backend for customization.
Common questions about Knocknoc including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Knocknoc is Network allowlisting solution that orchestrates access controls via identity auth, developed by Knocknoc. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with SSO, AI Firewall, Microsegmentation.
Knocknoc offers the following core capabilities:
Knocknoc integrates natively with Checkpoint, Palo Alto, Fortinet, Windows, Linux, OpenBSD, HP-UX, Solaris, Cloudflare, Entra, Azure NSG, AWS SG, uFW, Shorewall, iptables and 18 more. Integration support lets security teams connect Knocknoc to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Knocknoc is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize network security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Knocknoc is built for security teams handling SSO, AI Firewall, Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation. It supports workflows including network allowlisting based on authentication, just-in-time ip address whitelisting, zero attack surface until authentication. Teams typically adopt Knocknoc when they need to network security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/knocknoc
Knocknoc is a commercial Network Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://knocknoc.io/ or contact Knocknoc directly.
Popular alternatives to Knocknoc include:
Compare all Knocknoc alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/knocknoc
Knocknoc is for security teams and organizations that need SSO, AI Firewall, Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation, Zero Trust Architecture. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Network Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/network-security
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