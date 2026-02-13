Knocknoc Description

Knocknoc is a network allowlisting solution that orchestrates network-level access controls by linking them to identity platforms. The product operates by keeping ports closed and services invisible until users authenticate centrally, at which point network access is granted dynamically. The solution works with existing infrastructure including firewalls, network security groups, WAFs, and endpoint/host firewalls to permit only trusted IP addresses or token holders on a just-in-time basis. Knocknoc does not route traffic through external cloud services or function as a VPN - instead it orchestrates existing network controls to create a zero attack surface until authentication completes. The product addresses attack surface reduction for network-exposed services including SSH, RDP, Citrix, VPN endpoints, file sharing, legacy or custom web applications, development/test environments, and remote access interfaces. It can be used to control access to internal subnets, OT/ICS networks, and backup segments. Knocknoc integrates with SSO infrastructure and supports cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean), remote access solutions (Fortinet, Palo Alto, Ivanti, OpenVPN), PHP applications (WordPress, Laravel, Moodle, Nextcloud), and Atlassian products (Confluence, Jira, Bitbucket, Bamboo). The solution includes a scripting backend for customization.