Forescout 4D Platform™ Description

The Forescout 4D Platform is a network access control solution that provides continuous visibility, assessment, control, and governance of connected assets across IT, IoT, IoMT, and OT environments. The platform performs agentless discovery and classification of both managed and unmanaged devices in real-time using passive profiling and deep packet inspection of over 250 protocols. The platform includes Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA) capabilities for policy-based access control across enterprise networks. It monitors device configuration state, risk attributes, and threat context to enforce security policies and compliance requirements. The system supports automated response actions through orchestration with third-party security tools. Asset classification utilizes over 150 attributes and is powered by cloud-based intelligence. The platform provides continuous compliance monitoring aligned with frameworks including NERC CIP, EU NIS Directive, NIST CSF, and IEC 62443. It includes network segmentation and microsegmentation capabilities with East-West traffic monitoring. The platform incorporates AI-powered features including natural language search, automated reporting, and agentic workflows for risk prioritization and remediation. It provides vulnerability identification without requiring agents and supports flexible deployment options. The system includes dashboards and analytics for security operations visibility and asset management. Integration capabilities allow bidirectional data exchange with security tools through APIs and orchestration with over 70 third-party products for coordinated incident response.