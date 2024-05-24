Illumio Segmentation Description

Illumio Segmentation is a microsegmentation platform that applies Zero Trust principles to prevent lateral movement and contain breaches across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. The platform provides visibility into traffic flows across data centers, cloud deployments, endpoints, and containers. The solution uses real-time telemetry combined with AI to recommend segmentation policies and automate security decision-making. It enforces least-privilege access controls across workloads, applications, and devices without requiring changes to existing network infrastructure. Illumio Segmentation supports multiple deployment environments including cloud platforms, endpoints (workstations, laptops, virtual machines), and data centers. The platform provides consistent segmentation policies across IT/OT environments, containers, and virtual machines. The solution visualizes application dependencies, resource relationships, and traffic patterns to help organizations understand their attack surface. It enables organizations to segment workloads dynamically based on application metadata and cloud resource attributes. Illumio Segmentation contains breaches at their source by restricting communication between workloads and limiting attacker movement within the network. The platform operates across different architectures and scales with organizational growth while maintaining consistent security policies.