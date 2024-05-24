Portnox RADIUS Description

Portnox RADIUS is a cloud-native RADIUS authentication service designed for network authentication. The product can be deployed in approximately 30 minutes and provides authentication services for network access control. The solution is part of Portnox's unified access control platform that addresses networks, applications, and infrastructure security. It operates as a cloud-native service designed for distributed network environments. Portnox offers multiple products within its platform including RADIUS for network authentication, NAC (Network Access Control) for cloud-native network access control, ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access) for remote access to web-based applications with posture checks, and TACACS+ for network device administration with AAA services. The platform is positioned to support modern security requirements for organizations with distributed workforces. The service provides authentication capabilities that integrate with the broader Portnox security platform for zero trust access control. A 30-day free trial is available for accessing Portnox Cloud capabilities. The solution has received recognition as a leader in network access control and zero trust networking categories according to third-party analyst reports.