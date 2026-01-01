Infoblox Identity Mapping Logo

Infoblox Identity Mapping

Maps network users to IP/MAC addresses for visibility and security operations

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Infoblox Identity Mapping Description

Infoblox Identity Mapping provides visibility into network users and their associated devices by correlating usernames with IP addresses and MAC addresses. The product integrates user identity information into DNS, DHCP, and IPAM management interfaces, enabling administrators to view which users are connected to specific network resources. The solution collects data from Microsoft Active Directory, Exchange, and other servers through agentless communication. It analyzes authentication events, server event logs, and AD activities to provide both real-time and historical user-to-device mapping information. This data is displayed directly within the Infoblox interface wherever IP addresses appear. Identity Mapping supports security operations by enabling faster detection, triage, troubleshooting, isolation, and remediation of security events through a user-focused approach. Administrators can access DHCP lease history reports showing leased IP addresses mapped to usernames over time, view Response Policy Zone hits, and retrieve forensic data about user activities. The product includes reporting capabilities through Infoblox Reporting and Analytics, providing dashboards, alerts, and forensic reports. Configuration is performed through a step-by-step wizard interface. The solution maintains correlation with the Infoblox authoritative IPAM database and extends historical user information for auditing purposes.

Infoblox Identity Mapping FAQ

Common questions about Infoblox Identity Mapping including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Infoblox Identity Mapping is Maps network users to IP/MAC addresses for visibility and security operations developed by Infoblox. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Audit, DNS Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →