Infoblox Identity Mapping
Maps network users to IP/MAC addresses for visibility and security operations
Infoblox Identity Mapping
Maps network users to IP/MAC addresses for visibility and security operations
Infoblox Identity Mapping Description
Infoblox Identity Mapping provides visibility into network users and their associated devices by correlating usernames with IP addresses and MAC addresses. The product integrates user identity information into DNS, DHCP, and IPAM management interfaces, enabling administrators to view which users are connected to specific network resources. The solution collects data from Microsoft Active Directory, Exchange, and other servers through agentless communication. It analyzes authentication events, server event logs, and AD activities to provide both real-time and historical user-to-device mapping information. This data is displayed directly within the Infoblox interface wherever IP addresses appear. Identity Mapping supports security operations by enabling faster detection, triage, troubleshooting, isolation, and remediation of security events through a user-focused approach. Administrators can access DHCP lease history reports showing leased IP addresses mapped to usernames over time, view Response Policy Zone hits, and retrieve forensic data about user activities. The product includes reporting capabilities through Infoblox Reporting and Analytics, providing dashboards, alerts, and forensic reports. Configuration is performed through a step-by-step wizard interface. The solution maintains correlation with the Infoblox authoritative IPAM database and extends historical user information for auditing purposes.
Infoblox Identity Mapping FAQ
Common questions about Infoblox Identity Mapping including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Infoblox Identity Mapping is Maps network users to IP/MAC addresses for visibility and security operations developed by Infoblox. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Audit, DNS Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership