Infoblox Identity Mapping Description

Infoblox Identity Mapping provides visibility into network users and their associated devices by correlating usernames with IP addresses and MAC addresses. The product integrates user identity information into DNS, DHCP, and IPAM management interfaces, enabling administrators to view which users are connected to specific network resources. The solution collects data from Microsoft Active Directory, Exchange, and other servers through agentless communication. It analyzes authentication events, server event logs, and AD activities to provide both real-time and historical user-to-device mapping information. This data is displayed directly within the Infoblox interface wherever IP addresses appear. Identity Mapping supports security operations by enabling faster detection, triage, troubleshooting, isolation, and remediation of security events through a user-focused approach. Administrators can access DHCP lease history reports showing leased IP addresses mapped to usernames over time, view Response Policy Zone hits, and retrieve forensic data about user activities. The product includes reporting capabilities through Infoblox Reporting and Analytics, providing dashboards, alerts, and forensic reports. Configuration is performed through a step-by-step wizard interface. The solution maintains correlation with the Infoblox authoritative IPAM database and extends historical user information for auditing purposes.