TiFRONT Cloud Security Switch Description

TiFRONT Cloud Security Switch is a network security appliance that combines Layer 2/Layer 3 switching capabilities with security features for internal network protection. The product is managed through TiController, a centralized cloud-based management platform accessible via web GUI and mobile app. The switch provides network visibility by monitoring connected devices, analyzing traffic patterns, and managing IT assets across distributed locations. It displays network topology, switch locations, and traffic statistics for individual switches, ports, and clients. Security features include detection and blocking of malicious traffic, ransomware propagation prevention, DoS attack protection, and access control for unauthorized devices. The product incorporates 802.1X authentication and includes TiMatrix, a security engine for identifying and blocking threats. It can detect credential leakage on VoIP phones, IP cameras, and PC screens. The platform offers centralized management capabilities including network monitoring system (NMS), quality of service (QoS), event and security management (ESM), and network access control (NAC). It supports multi-tenant environments with role-based authorization. Available models range from 10 to 52 ports with 1/10GbE and PoE options. A specialized variant for CCTV environments includes IP camera password management features, allowing bulk password changes across multiple cameras.