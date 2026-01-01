Infoblox NIOS-X
Infoblox NIOS-X
Infoblox NIOS-X Description
Infoblox NIOS-X is a DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management) platform that provides critical network services across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform offers three deployment models: NIOS-X as a Service for infrastructure-free cloud delivery, NIOS-X Virtual Servers for scalable virtual and container-based deployments, and NIOS-X Physical Servers for branch offices and remote locations. NIOS-X as a Service delivers managed DNS and DHCP services through public cloud points of presence across multiple regions, eliminating the need for physical or virtual appliances. The service deploys in minutes and provides elastic scalability for growing network demands. The platform centralizes configuration and delivery of critical network services throughout the entire network infrastructure, including public clouds, data centers, and distributed sites. NIOS-X supports consolidation of multiple DDI deployments into a unified service delivery model. Virtual server options adapt to changing business needs with suggested site tiers and reference specifications for planning and performance targets. Physical servers provide local survivability for maintaining critical operations when primary data center connections fail, serving as alternatives to virtual deployments in branch and retail environments. The platform addresses infrastructure modernization by replacing legacy network servers with low-maintenance or infrastructure-free alternatives while optimizing deployment of critical network services at scale across branch locations.
Infoblox NIOS-X FAQ
Common questions about Infoblox NIOS-X including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Infoblox NIOS-X is DDI platform for DNS, DHCP, and IPAM with cloud and on-prem deployment developed by Infoblox. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Cloud, Cloud Native.
