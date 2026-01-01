ManageEngine OpUtils Logo

ManageEngine OpUtils

IP address management and switch port mapping tool with DHCP monitoring

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ManageEngine OpUtils Description

ManageEngine OpUtils is a network management solution that provides IP address management (IPAM) and switch port mapping capabilities. The tool supports both IPv4 and IPv6 address discovery and management across networks. The IPAM functionality includes automated IP scanning to track available and used IP addresses in real-time, IP allocation management, and utilization tracking. The solution monitors DHCP scopes and IP pool utilization, providing insights into IP allocation patterns. For switch port management, OpUtils offers automated device discovery, real-time port status tracking, and advanced port scanning. The tool provides visibility into IP, MAC, and VLAN details associated with network switch ports. The rogue detection feature scans for unauthorized devices on the network and provides real-time alerts. Devices can be classified as trusted, guest, or rogue, with the ability to block access to rogue devices. OpUtils includes over 30 network utilities such as Ping, SNMP tools, TraceRoute, DNS resolver, MAC resolver, port scanner, system explorer, and Cisco-specific tools. Additional capabilities include network monitoring, bandwidth tracking, configuration file management, and Wake-on-LAN functionality. The solution provides automated network scanning, centralized dashboard with widgets, automated reporting, and instant alerts for network events. It is available in a free edition for one Class C subnet and switch, and a professional edition starting at $345 for 250 IPs and switch ports. The product is FIPS 140-2 compliant.

ManageEngine OpUtils FAQ

Common questions about ManageEngine OpUtils including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ManageEngine OpUtils is IP address management and switch port mapping tool with DHCP monitoring developed by ManageEngine. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, DNS, IP Address.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →