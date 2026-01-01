ManageEngine OpUtils Description

ManageEngine OpUtils is a network management solution that provides IP address management (IPAM) and switch port mapping capabilities. The tool supports both IPv4 and IPv6 address discovery and management across networks. The IPAM functionality includes automated IP scanning to track available and used IP addresses in real-time, IP allocation management, and utilization tracking. The solution monitors DHCP scopes and IP pool utilization, providing insights into IP allocation patterns. For switch port management, OpUtils offers automated device discovery, real-time port status tracking, and advanced port scanning. The tool provides visibility into IP, MAC, and VLAN details associated with network switch ports. The rogue detection feature scans for unauthorized devices on the network and provides real-time alerts. Devices can be classified as trusted, guest, or rogue, with the ability to block access to rogue devices. OpUtils includes over 30 network utilities such as Ping, SNMP tools, TraceRoute, DNS resolver, MAC resolver, port scanner, system explorer, and Cisco-specific tools. Additional capabilities include network monitoring, bandwidth tracking, configuration file management, and Wake-on-LAN functionality. The solution provides automated network scanning, centralized dashboard with widgets, automated reporting, and instant alerts for network events. It is available in a free edition for one Class C subnet and switch, and a professional edition starting at $345 for 250 IPs and switch ports. The product is FIPS 140-2 compliant.