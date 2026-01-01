Infoblox NIOS DDI Logo

Infoblox NIOS DDI

DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) platform for hybrid multi-cloud

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Infoblox NIOS DDI Description

Infoblox NIOS DDI is a DNS, DHCP, and IP address management platform designed for hybrid and multi-cloud network environments. The product provides centralized management of critical network services across on-premises data centers and cloud infrastructures. The platform is built on Infoblox Grid technology, which links network appliances into a unified system for managing DNS, DHCP, and IPAM services. The Grid Management Console provides centralized DDI management across the infrastructure. Organizations can optionally use Infoblox Portal for managing multiple NIOS Grids and third-party DNS offerings from a single interface. NIOS DDI supports deployment as physical appliances or virtual servers across multiple cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle. The product offers usage-based PayGo licensing options for AWS and Azure deployments. High availability configurations are supported across deployment models. The platform includes value-added solutions for automating cloud and on-premises discovery, auditing, compliance management, Microsoft Windows Server management, integrated DDI reporting, and global server load balancing capabilities. NIOS DDI integrates with networking and security tools through the Infoblox Ecosystem, which automates provisioning of network services and provides IP address data and network context to existing infrastructure. The product includes automation plugins for integration with orchestration platforms and infrastructure-as-code tools.

Infoblox NIOS DDI FAQ

Common questions about Infoblox NIOS DDI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Infoblox NIOS DDI is DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) platform for hybrid multi-cloud developed by Infoblox. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud Security, DNS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →