Infoblox NIOS DDI Description

Infoblox NIOS DDI is a DNS, DHCP, and IP address management platform designed for hybrid and multi-cloud network environments. The product provides centralized management of critical network services across on-premises data centers and cloud infrastructures. The platform is built on Infoblox Grid technology, which links network appliances into a unified system for managing DNS, DHCP, and IPAM services. The Grid Management Console provides centralized DDI management across the infrastructure. Organizations can optionally use Infoblox Portal for managing multiple NIOS Grids and third-party DNS offerings from a single interface. NIOS DDI supports deployment as physical appliances or virtual servers across multiple cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle. The product offers usage-based PayGo licensing options for AWS and Azure deployments. High availability configurations are supported across deployment models. The platform includes value-added solutions for automating cloud and on-premises discovery, auditing, compliance management, Microsoft Windows Server management, integrated DDI reporting, and global server load balancing capabilities. NIOS DDI integrates with networking and security tools through the Infoblox Ecosystem, which automates provisioning of network services and provides IP address data and network context to existing infrastructure. The product includes automation plugins for integration with orchestration platforms and infrastructure-as-code tools.