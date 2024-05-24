CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
SonicWall SonicWave 600 Series Logo

SonicWall SonicWave 600 Series

by SonicWall

Wi-Fi 6 wireless access points with integrated security and cloud management

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Network AdministrationNetwork MonitoringWireless Security
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Network Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

SonicWall SonicWave 600 Series Description

SonicWall SonicWave 600 Series are wireless access points that provide enterprise Wi-Fi connectivity using 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) technology. The 600 Series is designed for complex multi-device environments and delivers wireless network access with integrated security capabilities. The access points support WPA3 security standards and include Capture ATP and content filtering services for threat prevention. The 600 Series features fast roaming, auto channel selection, and Target Wake Time for improved power management on mobile devices. All SonicWave access points integrate with the cloud-based Wireless Network Manager (WNM) for centralized management, configuration, and monitoring. The WNM platform provides analytics, troubleshooting capabilities, and supports management of multiple tenants, locations, and zones from a single interface. The product line includes indoor ceiling-mounted models (SonicWave 621, 641, 681) and outdoor ruggedized models (SonicWave 432o from the 400 Series). The 432o is designed to withstand outdoor conditions with protection against dust and water immersion, operating with 802.11ac Wave 2 technology. Deployment is facilitated through Zero-Touch Deployment using the SonicExpress mobile app for registration and onboarding. The access points are designed to work with SonicWall next-generation firewalls for integrated wireless traffic security.

SonicWall SonicWave 600 Series FAQ

Common questions about SonicWall SonicWave 600 Series including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SonicWall SonicWave 600 Series is Wi-Fi 6 wireless access points with integrated security and cloud management developed by SonicWall. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Network Administration, Network Monitoring, Wireless Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

DomainBlocker Tool Logo
DomainBlocker Tool

Bash script for blocking domain access on Linux via iptables/ip6tables rules

0
SonicWall SonicWave 432o Logo
SonicWall SonicWave 432o

Outdoor wireless access point with 802.11ac Wave 2 and threat prevention

0
ManageEngine OpUtils Logo
ManageEngine OpUtils

IP address management and switch port mapping tool with DHCP monitoring

0
Infoblox NIOS-X Logo
Infoblox NIOS-X

DDI platform for DNS, DHCP, and IPAM with cloud and on-prem deployment

0
PIOLINK TiFRONT AP Logo
PIOLINK TiFRONT AP

Cloud-managed wireless AP with security and visibility features

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox