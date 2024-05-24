SonicWall SonicWave 600 Series Description

SonicWall SonicWave 600 Series are wireless access points that provide enterprise Wi-Fi connectivity using 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) technology. The 600 Series is designed for complex multi-device environments and delivers wireless network access with integrated security capabilities. The access points support WPA3 security standards and include Capture ATP and content filtering services for threat prevention. The 600 Series features fast roaming, auto channel selection, and Target Wake Time for improved power management on mobile devices. All SonicWave access points integrate with the cloud-based Wireless Network Manager (WNM) for centralized management, configuration, and monitoring. The WNM platform provides analytics, troubleshooting capabilities, and supports management of multiple tenants, locations, and zones from a single interface. The product line includes indoor ceiling-mounted models (SonicWave 621, 641, 681) and outdoor ruggedized models (SonicWave 432o from the 400 Series). The 432o is designed to withstand outdoor conditions with protection against dust and water immersion, operating with 802.11ac Wave 2 technology. Deployment is facilitated through Zero-Touch Deployment using the SonicExpress mobile app for registration and onboarding. The access points are designed to work with SonicWall next-generation firewalls for integrated wireless traffic security.