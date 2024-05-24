Cipherbit OpenNAC
Cipherbit OpenNAC
Network access control solution with visibility, segmentation, and compliance
Cipherbit OpenNAC is a network access control solution that provides visibility, access control, and compliance capabilities for enterprise networks. The platform offers multiple modules including Visibility, UNAC (Unified Network Access Control), Segmentation, Compliance, BYOD, Guest access management, and Secure Remote Access (2SRA). The solution is designed to be multi-vendor and multi-version compatible, adapting to network equipment from different manufacturers. It centralizes policy management by establishing a central point for defining and executing access control policies and network response for users and devices. OpenNAC supports implementation of security frameworks through visibility and monitoring, network equipment hardening, segmentation measures, access control, and remote access strengthening. The platform stores data about all assets connected to the network for analysis purposes. The solution facilitates compliance with standards and frameworks, including ENS (Esquema Nacional de Seguridad). It provides capabilities for managing bring-your-own-device scenarios, guest network access, and secure remote access through its modular architecture.
